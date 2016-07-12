Featured

You can’t venture an informed comment about Black Lives Matter’s demands of Pride Toronto unless and until you learn about the Community Advisory Panel ( CAP ) and the Dispute Resolution Process (DRP). You won’t hear anything about those in the usual places that queers, transgenders, and LGBTs get their news – namely Twitter, Tumblr, and, last and very much least, the mainstream media.

The work of the CAP , and how the DRP applies when anyone wants a group banned from Pride parades or marches, have been completely forgotten. Pride Toronto itself is most guilty here, not least because it hides the Dispute Resolution Process and also because the DRP itself has proven to be a farce.

So learn a few things, why don’t you, before you freelance an opinion about Black Lives Matter’s demand to force cops out of the Pride parade?

